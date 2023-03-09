Mar 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. I am Francie, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Deutsche Post DHL Group conference call. Please note that the call will be recorded. You can find the privacy notice on dpdhl.com. (Operator Instructions)
It's my pleasure, and I would now like to turn the conference over to Martin Ziegenbalg, Head of IR. Please go ahead, sir.
Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR
Thank you, and a warm welcome from my side to our Q4 full year '22 conference call. As announced in the invite, I've got with me Melanie Kreis, Group CFO. We've got Frank Appel, CEO; and also as announced Tobias Meyer, incoming Group CEO. And with that, we don't want to lose any time. Over to you, Frank.
Frank Appel - Deutsche Post AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO
Yes. Thank you for joining us. And let me start with the overview somehow and then my colleagues will give you more detail in the outlook for this year and 3 years. So if we
Q4 2022 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...