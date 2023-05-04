Deutsche Post AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Nikolaus von Bomhard - Deutsche Post AG - Shareholder Representative Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Good morning, dear shareholders, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to open the Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Post AG, and welcome you on behalf of the Board of Management and my colleagues on the Supervisory Board. My name is Nikolaus von Bomhard, after 3 virtual AGMs I am delighted to welcome you back in person today. And as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I am taking over the chairmanship of the meeting. I wish us all an interesting debate.



I would also like to welcome those who follow our AGM on the Internet and the many staff members who contribute to the success of today's meeting. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will again be taken by Mr. Hermanns, notary public from Cologne, whom I welcome here at my side.



The documents relating to today's agenda items can be viewed digitally at the information stand in the [foyer]. The members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board are present with the exception of State Secretary Holscher, who is