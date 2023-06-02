Jun 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Presentation

Jun 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Martin Ziegenbalg

Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



=====================

Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Well, hello, and welcome, everyone out there. Thank you for joining us on a new series of thematical deep dives format that we have seen being a very proven and well-accepted format. And for the month of June, as you have seen, we will take you through the big topic of digitalization and what does it mean to the progress of Deutsche Post DHL as a group.



And today, we are starting off in a way to sort of slice the elephant and starting off with how is digitalization supporting our ESG efforts. And just have a quick look at the upcoming events, mark your diary. We will have the next week's Friday continuing this series looking at how digitalization and automation go together. Week after that, we see how our e-commerce business is benefiting, and we are looking also at the customer experience aspect of life. Now that's the