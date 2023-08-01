Q2 2023 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Thank you and a warm welcome from my side to the DHL Group Q2 '23 earnings call. I take it you have all the material that we send out and that we're going to speak to right in front of you. And with reporting season being in full swing, let's go right into it.



Melanie, please go ahead.



Melanie Kreis - Deutsche Post AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Yes. Thank you very much, Martin, and good morning to all of you also from my side. Thank you very much for joining us today for our Q2 earnings call.



Let me start with a few highlights on Page 2. I think when we look at the big