Q3 2023 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Thank you and good morning to all of you out there. Thanks for joining on the call for the Q3 '23 reporting. As flagged, we have our Group CEO, Tobias Meyer and Group CFO, Melanie Kreis with us, who will take you through the material.



And with that right over to you Tobias.



Tobias Meyer - Deutsche Post AG - CEO of Global Business Services & Chairman of the Management Board



Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining. Page 3 provides a overview of the highlights. Generally, we would say that Q3 was in line with our expectations, also with market expectations. Given what has been going on in the world, it has been financially an astonishingly uneventful