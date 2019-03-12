Full Year 2018 Domino's Pizza Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
David James Wild - Domino's Pizza Group plc-CEO&Executive Director
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Domino's prelims for 2018. I'd like particularly to welcome our Chairman, Stephen Hemsley, who's the man on crutches in the back row; and our Chair of Audit, Steve Barber, who's on the front row. We also have with us this morning members of the leadership team from DPG.
This is the agenda for today. After I've done a very brief summary of the highlights of the year, I'm going to hand over to our CFO, David Bauernfeind, who'll go through the financial background for what is quite a complex set of results, given the change in year and some of the underlying issues. I'll then come back and give an overview of the performance of the core business here in the U.K. before I introduce Simon Wallis, our recently appointed managing director of our international businesses, who'll look at his view of the businesses 6 months after taking on the new job. David, Simon and myself will then be happy to take questions. And if there are any difficult
Mar 12, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
