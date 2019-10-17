Oct 17, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

David James Wild - Domino's Pizza Group plc-CEO&Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for joining our call. As Jordan said, I'm with David Bauernfeind; and we also have Bethany Barnes, our Head of IR, on the call as well.



We don't normally have a call at the Q3. But this year, we are announcing a change of strategy for our international business, and we therefore felt it would be appropriate to have the call. I'll make a few comments about both our U.K. and Ireland performance and our decision in international and will then be happy to take your questions.



We had a solid performance in the U.K. and Ireland in the third quarter, with system sales up 3.9% on the back of a U.K. like-for-like performance of 3%. We opened 12 stores in Q3 in U.K./ROI, 9 in the U.K., 1 of which was corporate; and 3 in Ireland. And we also opened another one since the end of the quarter in the U.K. This adds to the 7 that we opened in H1.



The U.K. and Ireland performance is influenced by a few different factors. As you'll