Feb 05, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Domino's Pizza Group plc Q4 Trading Statement. My name is Joshua, and I'll be your conference coordinator for today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host for today, David Wild, CEO. David, please go ahead.



David James Wild - Domino's Pizza Group plc-CEO&Executive Director



Thanks very much, Joshua, and good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us on our call. With me today, I have Bethany Barnes, our Head of Investor Relations, who will join me in the Q&A later in the call.



Before we get into the statement itself, I did want to talk about David Valentine. I'm sure you know that we were deeply saddened by David's tragic death, and we've been doing everything we can at DPG to support his wife and daughter at this profoundly difficult time. Within the business, he's extremely missed by many colleagues. And in his relatively short time in the company, he made a huge contribution. His most important legacy in the