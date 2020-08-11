Aug 11, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 11, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Bethany Barnes
Domino's Pizza Group plc - Head of IR
* Dominic J. Paul
Domino's Pizza Group plc - CEO & Director
* Neil R. Smith
Domino's Pizza Group plc - CFO & Director
=====================
Dominic J. Paul - Domino's Pizza Group plc-CEO&Director
Hello, and good morning, everyone. I'm sorry we can't be in person today, but, hopefully, you can all hear and see me clearly. And I do hope you and your families are keeping well. I'm joined here this morning, at an appropriate distance, of course, by Neil Smith, our interim CFO; and Bethany Barnes, who is our Head of Investor Relations, who you won't be able to see in this shot, but she will be asking your questions later.
So let's turn to the agenda for today. I'm going to start by sharing my first impressions of the business since I joined, our priorities for the year and to give you a quick
Half Year 2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 11, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
