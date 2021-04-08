Apr 08, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Apr 08, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Dominic J. Paul

Domino's Pizza Group plc - CEO & Director

* Matthew John Shattock

Domino's Pizza Group plc - Chairman of the Board



=====================

Matthew John Shattock - Domino's Pizza Group plc-Chairman of the Board



Hello. I'm Matt Shattock, and welcome to Domino's pre-AGM briefing presentation. This year's Annual General Meeting will be held on the 22nd of April 2021. The rules implemented by the U.K. government to limit the spread of COVID-19 mean that we will not be able to welcome shareholders to the AGM in-person. As we won't be able to make a presentation to you on the day of the AGM, we are providing this briefing 2 weeks ahead of the meeting so that shareholders are able to make an informed decision when casting their votes. A full copy of the company's annual report and notice of meetings are available on our website.



I'd like to take a few moments to reflect on my first