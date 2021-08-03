Aug 03, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 03, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Dominic J. Paul

Domino's Pizza Group plc - CEO & Director

* Neil R. Smith

Domino's Pizza Group plc - CFO & Director

* Will MacLaren

Domino's Pizza Group plc - Head of IR



=====================

Dominic J. Paul - Domino's Pizza Group plc-CEO&Director



Hello, good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join us this morning for our Interim results 2021 presentation. Hopefully, when we next report, we won't be limited to a virtual format, and I look forward to meeting you all in person. In the meantime, I hope you and your families are keeping safe and well. I'm joined here this morning by Neil Smith, our CFO; and Will MacLaren, who is our new Head of Investor Relations.



So let's turn to the agenda first on Slide 2. I'll be giving you a brief overview of the first half performance to date before handing you over to Neil, who will talk