Mar 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* David Wayne Surdeau

Domino's Pizza Group plc - Interim CFO

* Dominic J. Paul

Domino's Pizza Group plc - CEO & Director

* Will MacLaren

Domino's Pizza Group plc - Head of IR



Dominic J. Paul - Domino's Pizza Group plc-CEO&Director



Hello. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join us this morning in the extraordinary times the world is currently facing for our full year 2021 results presentation. I'm sorry we can't meet in person today, but I do hope that when we report our interim results in August, we will do so face-to-face.



I'm joined today by David Surdeau, our Interim CFO; and Will MacLaren, our Head of Investor Relations.



So let's turn to the agenda on Slide 2. I will give you a short overview of the year before handing over to David, who will talk you through our financials in detail. I