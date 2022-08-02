Half Year 2022 Domino's Pizza Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Dominic J. Paul - Domino's Pizza Group plc-CEO&Director



Hello. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join us this morning for our half year 2022 results presentation. I'm joined today by Matt Shattock, our Chair; David Surdeau, our Interim CFO; and Will MacLaren, our Head of Investor Relations. So let us turn to the agenda on Slide 2. I will give you a short overview of the half before handing over to David, who will talk you through our financials in detail. I will then take you through the strategic progress we have made before we conclude with Q&A.



If you have questions from Matt David or me, please do enter them into the appropriate section on the webcast and Will will read them out. You will be aware that this will be my last set of results before I leave Domino's in December. I am hugely proud of the strategic progress that we have made in the past 2 years.



This is a testament to the hard work of our world-class franchisees and our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to produce excellent results. I'm