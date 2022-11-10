Nov 10, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Thank you, Daisy, and good morning, everyone. I really thank you for joining our conference call to discuss our Q3 results. I am Elias Sese, the Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis, and I am delighted to be joined today by Edward Jamieson, our new Chief Financial Officer. And by the way, this is week 4 and week 5 for both of us. Also in the room are Dominic Paul, our outgoing CEO, and David Surdeau, our outgoing CFO; as well as Will MacLaren, our Head of Investor Relations. I would like to take this moment to personally thank Dominic and David for the tremendous contribution to Domino's and for helping both Edward and myself with such a smooth handover. Thank