Feb 19, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Donald Jeffrey Meij - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-MD - Group CEO & Director



Thank you very much, everybody, for coming on our call today. So my name is Don Meij. I'm the Group CEO and Managing Director. With me here in Sydney and over the next few days is Mr. Andrew Rennie, who's our CEO for Europe. I've got Richard Coney, our Group CFO; we've also got Mr. Nick Knight, who's our Australia/New Zealand CEO. We have got Josh Kilimnik here, who is our Japan CEO; and Stoffel Thijs is coming all the way from Germany. So we look forward to being able to -- for those of you who haven't met some of our expanded team around the world.



I'm really proud today to share our strong global performance where our network sales were up 14.6% and this has been largely driven