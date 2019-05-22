Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd CEO Webcast Transcript

May 22, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Domino's CEO Webcast Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 22nd of May 2019.



I would like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Don Meij. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Donald Jeffrey Meij - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-MD - Group CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and good morning to those coming from Europe. Yes, this is Don Meij, and I'd like to thank you all for taking the time this afternoon to hear a brief update from all of our regional CEOs throughout the DPE business. The format of today's webcast is new for us, and we're trying to listen to the feedback from investors and analysts. As per our motto in Australia, "Hungry to be better," we're always trying to improve our communication that suits both investors, analysts and the market.



Today, I'm dialing in from Tokyo, where I've been here with Josh Kilimnik, the