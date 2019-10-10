Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Oct 10, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Donald Jeffrey Meij - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-MD - Group CEO & Director



I'm Don Meij, and I'm the Group CEO and Managing Director of Domino's Pizza Enterprises. So welcome.



I was - we're reflecting as we've now been listed for over 15 years. And I remember back to when we first acquired Domino's right back in 1993. And in fact, for those of you who don't know all of our history, we actually started here in Brisbane as a separate pizza company called Silvio's Pizza and, in 1993, we acquired the Domino's brand for Australia.



And at that time, Domino's had actually gone broke 3 times in Australia. Like a lot of global businesses, as it travels, it doesn't always translate immediately until it gets a bit more of a global feel. And I remember that Domino's literally went broke each time because of Sydney. A lot of big brands, when they travel, they look at a country as the city that most identifies that country. If you went to the U.S., maybe New York would maybe identify the U.S. as the most famous city. In Australia, it was -- Sydney