Nathan Scholz - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-Head of Government&IR
Okay. Well, thank you for that. I can see now the attendees are in the webcast. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Domino's Pizza Enterprises CEO's Webcast. Today, you'll hear from management from multiple markets joining from different locations. As is our usual practice, we will not be providing a trading update regarding same-store sales, and our policy is not to provide guidance.
Today's presentation will be recorded and available on our investor website. There will be a Q&A session at the end. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to our Group CEO and Managing Director, Don Meij.
Donald Jeffrey Meij - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-MD - Group CEO & Director
Thank you there, Nathan, and welcome, everybody. Thank you for coming on our Zoom call this evening. Tonight with me, I've also got Andre Ten Wolde, who's sitting in Germany right now as our group
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd CEO Webcast Transcript
