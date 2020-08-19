Aug 19, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Nathan Scholz - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-Head of Government&IR



Good morning all. I can just see the attendees are starting to populate the room now. As soon as all the attendees are in the session, we'll then start.



And good morning. I can see the attendees are now in the session. So welcome to the Domino's Pizza Enterprises FY '20 Full Year Results Webcast. I'm Nathan Scholz, the Head of Investor Relations. Today, you'll be hearing from our group CEO, Don Meij; our group CFO, Richard Coney; and from members of our global leadership team responsible for our 9 markets. Following the presentation this morning, we'll have a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



And with that, I will hand over to our group CEO and Managing Director, Don.



Donald Jeffrey Meij - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-MD - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, Nathan, and welcome, everybody. Thank you for giving us your time day. I'm going to start on Slide 3. And