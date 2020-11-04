Nov 04, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT

Jack James Cowin - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Jack Cowin, the Chairman of the Board and your Chairman for today's AGM. On behalf of the Board and management, I'd like to welcome you to the 16th Annual General Meeting and the first Virtual General Meeting of the company.



We are conducting this AGM in an alternate format given the restrictions in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company secretary advises me that more than 3 members are present at today's meeting, and so I declare that there is a quorum present and the meeting open.



Today's AGM is being conducted online to enable shareholders to actively participate in the meeting while adhering to public health advice. Shareholders can listen to the meeting, view the slides and ask online questions relating to the business of the meeting.



If we experience any technical issues that result in a number of members being unable to reasonably participate, I will adjourn the meeting and reconvene at a later time