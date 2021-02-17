Feb 17, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Nathan Scholz - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-Head of Government&IR



Thank you, everybody. It appears all of the participants have now joined our half year call. Thank you very much for joining us for this, the half year presentation for Domino's Pizza Enterprises FY '21 results. I'm very pleased to be joined this morning for our presenters, which include our Group CEO, Don Meij; our Group CFO, Richard Coney; our Australia and New Zealand CEO, Nick Knight; our Japan CEO, Josh Kilimnik. And I'm very pleased also for, dialing in from Europe, we have Andre Ten Wolde, our European CEO; and Stoffel Thijs, our German CEO.



And with that, I will hand it over to our group CEO and Managing Director, Don Meij.



Donald Jeffrey Meij - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-MD - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, Nathan, and thank you for everybody who