Oct 20, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Donald Jeffrey Meij - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-MD - Group CEO & Director



Hi, and welcome to our European Investor Day. I'm coming to you live from our Europe business, where I'm very privileged to be here working with our teams, navigating through the ambitious growth plans that we have in this big engine that we've created today.



I recall it was just 15 years ago when we acquired the markets of France, the Netherlands and Belgium. And there was some doubt in the market, and in fact, we lost some shareholders, and that doubt was, would there be enough market for pizza to grow in scale in those 3 particular countries, and would the consumers eat enough Domino's pizza.



Well, today, we operate 6 markets in Europe, and I think we've clearly proven that there's quite a huge business here and a huge opportunity for Domino's Pizza Enterprises. On that journey, we've been able to grow some really talented leadership, and I'm just so honored to be able to highlight and showcase what each of those leaders are doing today.



