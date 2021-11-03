Nov 03, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Jack James Cowin - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Jack Cowin, the Chairman of the Board and your Chairman for today's AGM. On behalf of the Board and management, I'd like to welcome you to the 17th Annual General Meeting and second Virtual General Meeting of the company. We are conducting this AGM in an alternate format once again this year, given the restrictions in place, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our intention is to conduct hybrid AGMs going forward as soon as COVID restrictions make it practical to do so.



Company secretary advised me that there are more than 3 members present at today's meeting, so I declare there is a quorum present and the meeting open.



Today's AGM is being conducted online to enable shareholders to actively participate in the meeting while adhering to public health advice. Shareholders can listen to the meeting, view the slides and ask questions relating to the business of the meeting. If we experience any technical issues that result in a number