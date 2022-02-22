Feb 22, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Nathan Scholz - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-Head of IR



Good morning, all. As the time is now 9:30 in Brisbane, I will commence the presentation.



Now before we commence, I'd like to start with an acknowledgment of country to pay respect to the traditional owners of the land. I acknowledge our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the first Australians and traditional custodians of the lands where I live, learn and work. I pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging.



Good morning, all, and thank you for joining Domino's Pizza Enterprises half year results presentation. We're joined this morning by members of the leadership team from across Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Asia. And we're going to start the presentation hearing from Don Meij, our Group CEO and Managing Director. Over to you, Don.



Donald Jeffrey Meij - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-MD - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, Nathan, and thank you, everybody, for joining