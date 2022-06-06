Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd Asia Investor Day Transcript

Jun 06, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Martin Steenks - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited-CEO of Taiwan&Director of Franchise Operations of Netherlands



I am very excited to be able to become the CEO of Taiwan. So it's a great opportunity for me. It will help me grow again into a new role, into a new vision and also working on a different level with people. So how can we build the team, how can we build the sales how can we grow -- how can we grow more stores. So yes, I'm very exciting to get this role, and I cannot wait to start and to be in that market.



If you look at each step of my career and dominance basically started before Domino's because we did have our own pizza company called Pizza team. Our stores that we had become Domino's, my partner, I separated it -- so we each had our own market. I started off buying basically this store over here in Leiden. It was on another site situated back then.



We move to this side because this is in the middle of the historical center of Leiden, more people walking by. From that part, I was also doing trying to make my stores