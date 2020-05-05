Enbridge Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 07:30PM GMT

Karen K. L. Uehara - Enbridge Inc. - VP & Corporate Secretary



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Karen Uehara, Vice President and Corporate Secretary of Enbridge. Thank you for joining us at our Annual General Meeting today. Real-time captioning for the hearing impaired is also available today. There will be 3 parts to today's meeting. First, the formal business portion will address the matters to be voted on today, including questions specific to the resolutions and will be conducted by our Chair, Mr. Greg Ebel. In the unlikely event of a technical disruption, Mr. Al Monaco, our President and CEO and a director, will chair the meeting. Next, after the formal business of the meeting, Al Monaco will deliver his remarks to our shareholders. Finally, we will have the question-and-answer session.



Before we begin with the formal business portion of the meeting, I will provide some comments on voting and questions at today's meeting. As a reminder, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders are able to vote or ask questions. Voting during this meeting can only be