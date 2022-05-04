Enbridge Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Karen K. L. Uehara - Enbridge Inc. - VP & Corporate Secretary



Good afternoon, ladies and gentleman. My name is Karen Uehara, Vice President and Corporate Secretary of Enbridge. Thank you for joining us at our Annual General Meeting today. Real-time captioning for the hearing impaired is also available today.



There will be 3 parts to today's meeting. First, the formal business portion will address the matters to be voted on today, including questions specific to the resolutions, and will be conducted by our Chair Mr. Greg Ebel. In the unlikely event Mr. Ebel is unable to continue as Chair, Mr. Monaco, our President and CEO and a director will chair the meeting. Next after the formal business of the meeting, Al Monaco will deliver his remarks to our shareholders. And finally we will have the question and answer session.



Before we begin with the formal business portion of the meeting, I will provide some comments on voting and questions at today's meeting. As a reminder, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders are able to vote or ask questions. Voting during this