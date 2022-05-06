Q1 2022 Enbridge Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Jonathan Morgan - Enbridge Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Enbridge Inc.'s First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning are Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer; Vern Yu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Colin Gruending, Executive Vice President of Liquids Pipelines; Cynthia Hansen, Executive Vice President, Gas Transmission and Midstream; Michele Harradence, Senior Vice President and President, Gas Distribution Storage; and Matthew Akman, Senior Vice President, Strategy Power and New Energy Technologies.



As per usual, this call will be webcast, and I encourage those listening on the phone to follow along with the supporting slides. We'll