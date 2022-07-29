Q2 2022 Enbridge Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Enbridge Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Sylvie, and I will be your conference operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. And now I would like to turn the call over to Jonathan Morgan, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets. Jonathan, you may begin.



Jonathan Morgan - Enbridge Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Enbridge Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning are Al Monaco, President and CEO; Vern Yu, Chief Financial Officer; and the heads of each of our business units, Colin Gruending, Liquids Pipelines; Cynthia Hansen, Gas Transmission and Midstream; Michele Harradence, Gas Distribution and Storage; and Matthew Akman, Renewable power and new energy technologies.



As per usual, this call will be webcast, and I encourage those listening on the phone to follow along with the supporting slides. We'll try to keep the call to roughly 1 hour. And in order to answer as many questions as possible, we'd