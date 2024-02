Enbridge Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 07:30PM GMT

Karen K. L. Uehara - Enbridge Inc. - VP & Corporate Secretary



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Karen K. Uehara, Vice President, Corporate and Corporate Secretary of Enbridge. Thank you for joining us at our Annual General Meeting today. Real-time captioning for the hearing impaired is also available today.



There will be 3 parts to today's meeting: First, the formal business portion will address the matters to be voted on today, including questions specific to the resolutions and will be conducted by our Chair, Ms. Pamela Carter. In the unlikely event, Ms. Carter is unable to continue as Chair, Mr. Ebel, our President and CEO and a Director, will chair the meeting.



Next, after the formal business of the meeting, Greg Ebel will deliver his remarks to our shareholders. Finally, we will have the question-and-answer session. Before we begin with the formal business portion of the meeting, I will provide some comments on voting and questions at today's meeting.



As a reminder, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders are able to vote or ask