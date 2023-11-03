Q3 2023 Enbridge Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Rebecca Morley - Enbridge Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Enbridge Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Rebecca Morley and I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me this morning are Greg Ebel, President and CEO and Pat Murray, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and the heads of each of our business units, Colin Gruending, Liquid Pipelines, Cynthia Hansen, Gas Transmission and Midstream; Michele Harradence, Gas Distribution and Storage and Matthew Akman, Renewable Power.



At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session for the investment community. As per usual, this call is recorded and webcast,