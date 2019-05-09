Q1 2019 Ebix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ebix, Inc. First Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program may be recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Darren Joseph, Corporate Vice President. Please go ahead.



Darren Joseph - Ebix, Inc. - Corporate VP of Finance & HR



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Ebix, Inc. 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me to discuss the quarter is Ebix Chairman, President and CEO, Robin Raina; and Ebix CFO, Sean Donaghy. Following our remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.



Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Some of the statements that we make today are forward-looking, including among others, statements regarding Ebix' future investments, our long-term growth and innovation, the expected performance of our businesses and the use of cash. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking