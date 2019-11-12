Nov 12, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ebix Third Quarter Financial Results Investor Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Darren Joseph, Corporate Vice President of Ebix. Please go ahead, sir.
Darren Joseph - Ebix, Inc. - Corporate VP of Finance & HR
Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Ebix Inc.'s 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me to discuss the quarter is Ebix's Chairman, President and CEO, Robin Raina; President, Insurance Services, North America, Ash Sawhney; and Ebix CFO, Robert Kerris. Following our remarks, we will now open up to -- we will open up the call for your questions. Now, let me quickly cover the safe harbor.
Some of the statements that we make today are forward-looking, including, among others, statements regarding Ebix's future investments, our long-term growth and innovation, the expected performance of our businesses and our use of cash. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual
Q3 2019 Ebix Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 12, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...