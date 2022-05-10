Q1 2022 Ebix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ebix Q1 2022 Financial Results Investor Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Darren Joseph, Corporate Vice President. Please go ahead, sir.



Darren S. Joseph - Ebix, Inc. - Corporate VP of Finance & HR



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Ebix, Inc. 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me to discuss the quarter is Ebix Chairman, President and CEO, Robin Raina; President, Insurance Services, North America, Ash Sawhney; and Ebix EVP and CFO, Steve Hamil. Following our remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.



Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Some of the statements that we make today are forward-looking, including, among others, statements regarding Ebix' future investments, our long-term growth and innovation, the expected performance of our businesses and our use of cash. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results to differ materially from those