Q2 2022 Ebix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and thank you for standing by and for the Ebix Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Investor Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Darren Joseph, you may begin.



Darren S. Joseph - Ebix, Inc. - Corporate VP of Finance & HR



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Ebix Inc. 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me to discuss the quarter is Ebix Chairman, President, and CEO, Robin Raina; Ebix Global CFO, Steve Hamil; and Ebix North American President, Ash Sawhney. Following our remarks, we'll open up the call for your questions.



Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Some of the statements that we make today are forward-looking, including, among others, statements regarding Ebix' future investments, our long-term growth and innovation, the expected performance of our businesses, and our use of cash. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statement. Please note that these