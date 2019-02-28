Full Year 2018 Erste Group Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Erste Group Bank AG Full Year Preliminary Results 2018. Today's conference is being recorded.



Now I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Thomas Sommerauer. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas Sommerauer - Erste Group Bank AG - Head of Group IR



Thank you very much, operator, and also welcome to everybody from Vienna to this conference call. This call will be hosted by Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group; Gernot Mittendorfer, CFO of Erste Group; and Willibald Cernko, CRO of Erste Group. They will lead you through a brief presentation highlighting the achievements of 2018, after which we will be ready to take your questions.



Before handing over to Andreas Treichl, let me draw your attention to Page 2 of the presentation where you can see the disclaimer.



And with this, I hand over to you, Andreas.



Andreas Treichl - Erste Group Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much, Thomas. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Let's start on Page 6 of