Erste Group Bank AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Friedrich RÃ¶dler - Erste Group Bank AG - Chairman of the Supervisory Board



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, once again, welcome. I would like to open the 26th Annual General Meeting of Erste Group Bank AG and welcome the shareholders of our company and the representatives, the members of the Supervisory Board and the members of the Management Board. Also I would like to welcome the state commissioners, the representatives of the auditor as well as all guests and those who are listening to the AGM via the Internet. It is my pleasure to welcome the students of the fourth grade of the secondary business schools of [Lund and Brugundeleite] who will participate in the AGM as guests. I would like to welcome Dr. Rupert Brix, Notary Public, and ask him to keep the minutes and to notarize this resolutions taken and to monitor the evaluation of electronic voting.



An audio recording will also be made of the entire meeting which will exclusively serve the Notary Public for preparing the minutes.



Now I would like to ask you to switch off your mobile phones in order to ensure that