Q3 2019 Erste Group Bank AG Earnings Presentation Transcript

Corporate Participants
* Alexandra Habeler-Drabek
Erste Group Immorent AG - Member of Supervisory Board
* Andreas Treichl
Erste Group Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
* Bernhard Spalt
Erste Group Bank AG - Deputy CEO & Member of Management Board
* Stefan DÃ¶rfler
Erste Group Bank AG - CFO & Member of Management Board
Andreas Treichl - Erste Group Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
All right, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of our Third Quarter Results 2019. Next to me, Alexandra Habeler-Drabek, our CEO -- CRO. I got another CRO, the intended CEO, Benchatrit, and on the here side on the right outside. There's a number, Stefan DÃ¶rfler.
As you know, it's my last presentation of the quarter. And I got picked up, I could have picked the worst one. So that's okay.
Let's look at net profit for the quarter, EUR 491 million
