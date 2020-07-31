Half Year 2020 Erste Group Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Erste Group Bank AG. Today's conference is being recorded. Now I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Thomas Sommerauer. Please go ahead.



Thomas Sommerauer - Erste Group Bank AG - Head of Group IR



Thank you, operator, and a very warm welcome to everybody who is listening in to our Q2 2020 conference call. We follow our usual procedure, which is that Bernd Spalt, CEO of Erste Group; Stefan DÃ¶rfler, CFO of Erste Group; and Alexandra Habeler-Drabek, Chief Risk Officer of Erste Group, will host this call. They will lead you through a couple of slides that we have prepared for the quarter, after which time, they are ready to take your questions. Before handing over to Bernd Spalt, let me highlight the disclaimer on Page 2. And with this, Bernd, please take it away.



Bernhard Spalt - Erste Group Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much, Thomas. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our Q2 earnings call. Let me guide you to Page #4 of the presentation, which