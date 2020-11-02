Q3 2020 Erste Group Bank AG Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Stefan DÃ¶rfler - Erste Group Bank AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



(technical difficulty)



[Interpreted] expenses. Net interest income, despite a very, very difficult interest landscape, has improved compared to 2019. How is that possible? This is due to the development of volumes. We originated loans to our customers to an extent that has given us a good basis for 2020. And in 2020, again, we saw a positive development in terms of volume. We expect our loan volume in 2020 to exceed the 2019 value in the mid-teen range. This shows that our customers trust our services, particularly in such difficult times.



Net fee and commission income is determined by the economic framework in the second quarter. It was active business, was very limited. Physical exchanges with our customers could hardly happen. And therefore, via George, our digital platform, which has been rolled out almost to the entire region, so George has enabled us to remain in contact with our customers. So our net fee and commission income is steady, robust, I would call it.



As regards the