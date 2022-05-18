Erste Group Bank AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Friedrich RÃ¶dler - Erste Group Bank AG - Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I take the chair pursuant to Section 116 (1) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act and open today's 29th Annual General Meeting, AGM, of Erste Group Bank AG.



After careful consideration, the members of the management -- of the Executive Board have decided, due to the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impossibility of predicting its further course and the need for planning security and the organization of an AGM, to make use of an existing legal provision to hold a virtual AGM. Today's AGM will thus be held as a virtual Annual General Meeting accordance with the COVID-19 Act and the COVID-19 Ordinance, taking into account the interest of both the company and the persons participating and involved and will be broadcast in its entirety on the Internet.



The holding of the AGM as a virtual AGM in accordance with the Company Law COVID-19 Ordinance leads to the already known modifications of the usual