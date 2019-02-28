Feb 28, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



A very good morning to the 42nd half year or annual year press conference. One member of the managing Board is missing. He decided to go on holidays. So this was a short introduction.



Andreas Treichl - Erste Group Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Well, thank you for this excellent introduction. Executive directors are neutral. Petr BrÃ¡vek is on holidays. And he has deserved it because he made a major contribution to this year's results in 2018.



Before starting with the business environment of the region, I should like to welcome you most warmly to our annual press conference for 2018.



In all, we may say that in 2018, all sectors of the bank also on the IT side, in business control, in finance, we were highly successful in all countries of the region. Erste Group is now a platform for the financial health and the finance of our customers, not only with digital, George, but in all, I think we've made a major step forward. I just show you a few slides. Just watch out because it's interesting and