Erste Group Bank AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 21, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Sommerauer - Erste Group Bank AG - Head of Group IR



All right. So we will do this without the slides because I have it anyway, more or less, in my head what we are going to do today.



So good morning to everybody. It's my pleasure to welcome you here at the 9th Capital Markets Day of Erste Group. I would also like to welcome everybody who is following the live stream. There is a live stream on the Internet as well as those who will watch, at the later stage, the replay of this event.



Now what we have put together for you today is the biggest corporate access event that we have ever undertaken. So it will be a great opportunity for you to get rid of all your questions vis-Ã -vis the new management. And I think the guys will try to do the very best job to also answer these questions.



Now if you look at the agenda of the day, we will start with Andreas Treichl, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He will start us off with his keynote address. And after his keynote address, the day is subdivided into 4 thematic themes -- 4 thematic sessions. And the first one will be on