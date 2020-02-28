Full Year 2019 Erste Group Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



(technical difficulty)



Stefan DÃ¶rfler, Chief Financial Officer of Erste Group; and Alexandra Habeler-Drabek, Chief Risk Officer of Erste Group. They will highlight the main achievements in financial terms for the fourth quarter of last year, 2019, and also for the full year 2019, after which they are ready to take your questions.



Before handing over to the CEO, Bernd Spalt, I would like to point you to the disclaimer on Page 2. And with this housekeeping out of the way, Bernd, please take it away.



Bernd Spalt - Erste Group Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Let me start on Page #4, the group income state performance. And let me drive to this -- the chart on the right-hand side on the year-on-year development.



The year-on-year development shows a very good business model in very robust CEE economies. So what you see is an 8.7% in operating results performance, so very good revenues, good cost management in this year. A very sort