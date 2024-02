Erste Group Bank AG MREL Teach-In Presentation Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Elke Meier

Banca Comerciala Romana S.A. - CFO, Executive VP & Member of Management Board

* Ivan Vondra

Erste Bank Hungary Zrt. - Deputy CEO of Finance, CFO, MD, Member of Managing Board & Executive Director

* Kresimir Baric

* Pavel Cetkovský

Slovenská sporitel'na, a.s. - CFO, Deputy CEO & Director

* Stefan Dörfler

Erste Group Bank AG - CFO & Member of Management Board

* Thomas Sommerauer

Erste Group Bank AG - Head of Group IR

* Wolfgang Schopf

Ceská sporitelna, a. s. - Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors & CFO



Thomas Sommerauer - Erste Group Bank AG - Head of Group IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our event titled Erste Group and its subsidiaries present their MPE strategy and future MREL issuing needs. This session will explain why Erste Group opted for a multiple point