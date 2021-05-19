Erste Group Bank AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Friedrich RÃ¶dler - Erste Group Bank AG - Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, I'd like to welcome you very cordially. My name is Friedrich RÃ¶dler. I'm the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Erste Group Bank AG. And pursuant to Section 116 (1) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, I take the chair and open today's 28th Annual General Meeting, AGM of shareholders of Erste Group Bank AG.



Now for the protection of shareholders and other participants, the management board have decided to make use of the existing legal provision to hold a virtual AGM. Today's annual general meeting will be held as a virtual annual general meeting in accordance with the COVID-19 Act and the COVID-19 ordinance, taking into account the interests of both the company and the participants, and will be broadcast in its entirety on the Internet.



The holding of the Annual General Meeting as a virtual AGM in accordance with the COVID-19 ordinance on corporate law leads to certain changes and modifications in the course of the AGM, as well as in the exercise of