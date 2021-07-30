Half Year 2021 Erste Group Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Erste Group Bank AG Results for the First Half of 2021 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
Now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Thomas Sommerauer. Please go ahead, sir.
Thomas Sommerauer - Erste Group Bank AG - Head of Group IR
Thank you, Sharon, for this kind introduction. I would also like to welcome everybody on behalf of Erste Group who is listening in today. We are doing this call as usual from Vienna. And your hosts will be Bernhard Spalt, Chief Executive Officer of Erste Group; Stefan Dorfler, Chief Financial Officer of Erste Group; and Alexandra Habeler-Drabek, Chief Risk Officer of Erste Group. And as is customary for these calls, my colleagues will lead you through a brief presentation highlighting the main achievements of the past quarter, after which time, they will be ready to take your questions.
As is also usual, I would like to direct you, before handing over to Bernhard Spalt to Page #2, which contains the disclaimer on forward-looking statements.
And
