Half Year 2023 Erste Group Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the First Half Year 2023 Results Conference Call of Erste Group. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Thomas Sommerauer, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Thomas Sommerauer - Erste Group Bank AG - Head of Group IR



Thank you so much, Laura, and welcome to everybody who is listening in, also on behalf of Erste Group. We will follow our usual conference call, routine. Today's call will be hosted by Willi Cernko, Chief Executive Officer; Stefan Dorfler, Chief Financial Officer; and Alexandra Habeler-Drabek, Chief Risk Officer of Erste Group. They will lead you through a brief presentation highlighting the achievements of the past quarter and actually also for the first half of 2023, after which time we are ready to take your questions.



Before handing over to Mr. Tiano, I would also like to draw your attention to the disclaimer relating to forward-looking statements on Page 2. And with