Q1 2019 Enbridge Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Jonathan Gould - Enbridge Inc. - Director, IR



Great. Thank you, Gigi. Good morning, and welcome to the Enbridge Inc. First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. With me this morning are Al Monaco, President and CEO; John Whelen, Chief Financial Officer; Guy Jarvis, President of Liquids Pipelines; and Bill Yardley, President of Gas Transmission and Midstream.



Now as per usual, this call is webcast and I encourage those listening on the phone line to follow along with the supporting slides. A replay and podcast of the call will be available later today and a transcript will be posted to the website shortly thereafter.



In terms of Q&A, we'll prioritize calls from the investment community only.