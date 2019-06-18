Enbridge Inc at JPMorgan Energy Conference Transcript

Jun 18, 2019 / 05:45PM GMT

Jeremy Bryan Tonet - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon. Continuing with our Canadian track that we started before lunch. We are extremely pleased to have Al Monaco, CEO and President of Enbridge presenting now. Al was appointed President and CEO in October 2012 and served roles of increasing responsibility since joining Enbridge in 1995.



AL has more than 30 years of experience in the energy business and we'll start off with slides covering the Enbridge story, after which we will open up to Q&A.



Al Monaco - Enbridge Inc. - CEO & Director



Okay. Thanks, Jeremy. I'll try and keep it brief upfront here. I'm sure the Q&A will be probably where you're going to focus time.



Let me just, though, start with a reminder of the value proposition, which, we think, combines 3 unique things, the highest quality infrastructure franchises anchored by strong demand pull markets that are really critical to our overall economy, then a low-risk pipeline utility model that generates predictable cash flow and a